‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son

A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for his years of service. (Source: Deer Park police via WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - It was a special and emotional moment for Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie.

WXIX reports that Schlie’s daughter and son got the honor of making his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

“Serving as your police chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Schlie shared.

His last day was May 1 with his children joining in on their father’s ceremonial last call.

The department shared a video of the special moment, showing an emotional Schlie at his desk hearing his children’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

Schlie added, “I am extremely proud of our department and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

