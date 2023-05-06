Ky. blogger recalls meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the world traveled to London to witness the coronation of King Charles III. Coronation Day overlaps with the 149th Kentucky Derby, something one Louisville woman calls a ‘full circle moment.’

“The fact that I met Camilla at Churchill Downs, the Coronation is on Derby Day I mean for me the whole thing is gonna be a little bit crazy,” said founder and editor of A Petite Princess, Patricia Watts.

Watts lives in Louisville and has been a lover of the royal family for years. In 2011, she started her blog, A Petite Princess, recreating Catherine’s outfits.

“I realized I’m petite and I also use a wheelchair and walker most of the time and there’s no way anything in her closet was going to work for me. I then decided, ‘Okay, well let’s see if there’s a way to make it work for somebody who was petite or that had these kinds of challenges,” said Watts.

Things took off from there. Fast forward to 2015, when Charles and Camilla visited Louisville. Watts met now King Charles III.

“I was in my wheelchair at the time, and I made the choice to try to stand up, to just give him that respect to stand up as he walked past me and left. I was a little wobbly,” said Watts.

Watts says the feeling of King Charles looking at her is one she will never forget. “Those eyes are just piercing. When they’re looking at you, it’s almost like they look straight through you.”

She met Queen Consort Camilla at Churchill Downs.

“She just came over and ‘Hello how are you?’ and went to shake my hand. I said ‘It’s nice to meet you your royal highness’ and I choked on the words ‘your royal highness’ not because I didn’t want to say them but because I couldn’t believe I was having the chance to say them at all,” said Watts.

The Coronation Day festivities continue on Sunday with the Coronation Concert. Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are among the stars performing in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

