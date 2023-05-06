Long-standing Derby Eve tradition takes place in Lexington

By Chad Hedrick
May. 5, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s not Derby Eve in Lexington without the Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party.

“So many people have said, ‘Oh, I’ve been going to the Poor Man’s Derby Eve party for years,’ and ‘I’ve known about this for 30 years,’” said Tanner Ransdell with the K Club.

An evening of benefiting local charities that, for 49 years now, has made a difference.

The K Club (The UK Varsity Letter Association) and the Fisher House, which works with veterans benefiting from this year’s fundraising.

“This really allows us, and really the whole community, to come forward and support the military and families that are right here, that have done so much for our country,” said Michelle Horn with the Fisher House Foundation.

For the K Club, the money will help them with their disaster relief fund which helps alumni after disasters. They also jumped in to help after last summer’s floods in eastern Kentucky.

“A group of lettermen went out into Kentucky that needed relief and helped rebuild homes. So it’s not just about helping us. We also help the community,” said Ransdell.

The Fisher House is a place for Veterans to stay when getting treatment at the local VA.

“It reduces the burden on these families. The high costs of hotels, especially a weekend like this with so much happening. It means a lot for those veterans to stay for free, right next to the VA,” said Horn.

Fun for a cause that’s anything but a poor time.

More information about K Club.

More information about Fisher House.

