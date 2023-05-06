Longtime Lexington bakery closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A legacy in Lexington is coming to an end.

After 67 years of baking on Main Street, Magee’s bakery is closing its doors this weekend.

They made the announcement on Facebook.

The bakery will be open May 13 and 14 with limited goodies.

They say depending on the amount of ingredients left; they may be open the following weekend.

The owners say this is your chance to say goodbye.

They thanked all of their loyal customers.

