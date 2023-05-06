Man scheduled to be sentenced in Lexington murder case wants to withdraw guilty plea
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man scheduled to be sentenced in a Lexington murder case wants to withdraw this guilty plea.
Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell’s office says that during Friday’s scheduled sentencing hearing, Juanyah Clay’s defense attorney indicated he would file a motion to withdraw Clay’s guilty plea.
Clay was charged in 2021 with the murder of Bryan Greene.
If that motion is filed, a status hearing will take place on June 9. If that motion isn’t filed, Clay will be sentenced that day.
