Man scheduled to be sentenced in Lexington murder case wants to withdraw guilty plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man scheduled to be sentenced in a Lexington murder case wants to withdraw this guilty plea.

Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell’s office says that during Friday’s scheduled sentencing hearing, Juanyah Clay’s defense attorney indicated he would file a motion to withdraw Clay’s guilty plea.

Clay was charged in 2021 with the murder of Bryan Greene.

If that motion is filed, a status hearing will take place on June 9. If that motion isn’t filed, Clay will be sentenced that day.

