Man scheduled to be sentenced in Lexington murder case wants to withdraw guilty plea

Juanyah Clay
Juanyah Clay(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man scheduled to be sentenced in a Lexington murder case wants to withdraw this guilty plea.

Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell’s office says that during Friday’s scheduled sentencing hearing, Juanyah Clay’s defense attorney indicated he would file a motion to withdraw Clay’s guilty plea.  

Clay was charged in 2021 with the murder of Bryan Greene.

If that motion is filed, a status hearing will take place on June 9.  If that motion isn’t filed, Clay will be sentenced that day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

