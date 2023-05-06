One person hurt after being hit by vehicle

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington police say one person is in the hospital after being hit by a car last night.

Police say it happened around 10:11 p.m. on Newtown and West 4th St.

They say a vehicle was traveling inbound on Newtown when they hit that person.

They were transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

