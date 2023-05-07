Churchill Downs sees record-breaking Derby Week

Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off...
Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off the track.(WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off the track.

According to a release from Churchill Downs Incorporated, “Wagering from all sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program set a new record of $288.7 million, beating last year’s record of $273.8 million. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Derby race was a new record of $188.7 million, beating the previous record of $179.0 million set in 2022. All-sources handle for Derby Week rose to a new record of $412.0 million, beating last year’s record of $391.8 million.”

On Friday, Oaks Day also celebrated a new record.

Churchill Downs tweeted that a record $74.9-million was wagered from all sources on the Kentucky Oaks Day race card.

Churchill Downs announced that Thurby also set a record for attendance numbers in its 10th year. A total of 50,958 people attended the racetrack on Thursday, according to Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers.

The record beats 2019′s attendance record of 48,212 by more than 2,000 guests.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Investigation underway into situation involving Ky. teacher, student
One person is dead, and several people are injured after a shooting at a bike path on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday night shooting
After 67 years of baking on Main Street, Magee’s bakery is closing its doors this weekend.
Longtime Lexington bakery closing its doors
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Silver Charm won the 123rd Kentucky Derby in 1997.
Oldest living Kentucky Derby winner living at Georgetown farm

Latest News

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Forte is OUT of the Kentucky Derby
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149
Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte pose in the winner's circle after winning the 1973 Kentucky...
Secretariat’s impact continues 50 years later