FCPS terminates contract of Dunbar principal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington principal who has been on administrative leave since November, was notified that his contract would not be renewed, according to our partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

According to a letter dated May 1 from the Superintendent, Demetrus Liggins, there was no reason for the non-renewal and termination but indicates with a checkmark that Ball is eligible for rehire. The contract ends June 30.

“If he is free to reapply to Fayette County, it’s unfair to ruin any prospect of other employment by keeping him under an alleged administrative investigation,” Ball’s attorney Dale Golden told the Herald-Leader on Sunday.

Ball filed a lawsuit in February against Fayette County Public Schools and then amended the complaint in March.

The school district’s response said statements made about Ball were “not defamatory, slanderous or libelous.”

In an order signed on May 3 by both sides of the court case, certain sensitive documents that Ball is requesting be produced by the school district can be marked confidential.

That could include personnel investigations; documents, data, and information from confidential tiplines, sensitive and personal information about an employee’s death; information from closed session discussions or principal searches and records protected by law, the order said.

