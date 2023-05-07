Governor Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff today to coincide with the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

A joint resolution of Congress, approved October 16, 2001, designated that each year, American flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This year, that service takes place on May 7.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

