Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A stalled-out weather maker will continue our chances for strong to severe storms as we start the new week.

High pressure takes control of our weather, by Tuesday, engineering a mix of sun and clouds, through Thursday.

Keeping a close eye on another weather maker, arriving late week, sparking more showers and storms.

Highs warm from the upper 70s, on Tuesday, to the middle 80s, by next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

