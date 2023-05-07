Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Stormy Start to the Week
A stalled-out weather maker will continue our chances for strong to severe storms as we start the new week.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A stalled-out weather maker will continue our chances for strong to severe storms as we start the new week.

High pressure takes control of our weather, by Tuesday, engineering a mix of sun and clouds, through Thursday.

Keeping a close eye on another weather maker, arriving late week, sparking more showers and storms.

Highs warm from the upper 70s, on Tuesday, to the middle 80s, by next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

