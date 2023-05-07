Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (KCDHH) Board announced on social media that interpreter and KCDHH Executive Director Virginia Moore has died.

Moore was a constant throughout the pandemic, serving as an interpreter during many of the Governor’s “Team Kentucky” briefings.

“Virginia was a rock of stability and grace during the pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said of Moore in a post on social media. “She helped bring us all together in our most challenging times.”

Moore announced in October of 2020 that she had been diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. She took some time off and returned to her interpreting spot during “Team Kentucky” briefings at the end of November 2020.

The KCDHH Board says memorial services are pending, and details will be announced when they become available. They suggest donations be made in her name to the Kentucky School for the Deaf Jacob’s Hall Museum or the Knowledge Center on Deafness.

