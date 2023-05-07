Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Saturday night crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Sandersville Road at Atoma Drive.

Lexington Police say the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The vehicle involved fled the scene of the accident.

An investigation into the accident is currently underway.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

