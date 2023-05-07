Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Saturday night crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Sandersville Road at Atoma Drive.

Lexington Police say the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The vehicle involved fled the scene of the accident.

An investigation into the accident is currently underway.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.