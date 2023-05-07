School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has died after being hit by a car in Lexington.

Lexington Police say the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Sandersville Road at Atoma Drive. The vehicle involved fled the scene of the accident.

The victim, now identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lynette Laine of Lexington, was taken to UK Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to a letter sent to parents, Laine was the school nurse for Rise STEM Academy for Girls.

An investigation into the accident is currently underway.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

