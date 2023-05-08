Barbasol Championship Preparing for 5th Tournament

We are just over two months away from Kentucky’s PGA Tour Event, the Barbasol Championship.
Barbasol Championship
Barbasol Championship(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over two months away from Kentucky’s PGA Tour Event, the Barbasol Championship.

Players will tee off July 13-16th from Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club, on the hunt for a $3.7 million purse and 300 FEDEX Cup points.

They’re expecting a field of 156 players this year, around 100 from the PGA TOUR and about 50 from the DP World Tour. That includes our local, former Morehead State golfer Josh Teater.

This is the final year of the Barbasol Championship’s 5-year sponsorship deal, but tournament officials say the hope and plan is to keep it here.

“As a kid, maybe come out and play this course once a year, and now to play a PGA TOUR event is still kind of surreal in it’s fifth year, so I’m looking forward to another chance to try to chase down that trophy,” Teater said. “I just want more people to come out, just to support the event in it’s entirety, you know, and not necessarily to have to watch me, but just come out and hopefully the weather will allow it this year.”

Hole 16 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is notoriously one of the rowdiest holes on the PGA TOUR.

Barbasol Championship Tournament Director Darren Nelson says they hope to make the 9th green at this year’s tournament a mini version of that, adding a public hospitality venue.

Teater says “bring it on”.

“I think the hardest thing is when you have two or three people standing out there and they’re making noise, but if you have hundreds or thousands making noise, it’s like white noise, you know? It’s just like, keep it going, so the more people we get out here, it doesn’t bother me if they’re making noise or not.”

For more information on this year’s tournament, click here.

