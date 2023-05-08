Body with gunshot wound found at Ky. high school construction site

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site.

It happened Monday morning at the construction site of the new high school in Scott County, near the intersection of Long Lick Road and the bypass extension at the roundabout.

According to police, construction workers came in around 6:30 a.m. and found a woman’s body. Police say the woman had at least one gunshot wound.

The police chief the woman does not appear to be related to the construction site and didn’t work there.

Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators are still processing the scene, so this is a developing story.

