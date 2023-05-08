Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Threat Tonight

Severe
Severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our stormy pattern rolls on with additional rounds of storms showing up out there today. Just like Sunday, some of the storms may be severe and cause some issues. This is a setup that doesn’t look to fully break for a while.

Today’s storms will be coming in waves from the west and northwest. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats, but a quick tornado spin up can’t be ruled out across western and central Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Marginal Risk to Slight Risk out for most of the region today.

In addition to the severe threat, these storms can cause local flash flooding issues to develop once again.

Temps today are dependent on thunderstorms for any one location but should generally range from the middle 70s to low 80s.

Temps come down a bit for Tuesday as storms move away early on. The numbers on Wednesday when dry air takes control. Wednesday looks REALLY good!

Additional rounds of showers and storms kick back in for Thursday and that should take us into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Virginia Moore
Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Investigation underway into situation involving Ky. teacher, student
Marlon Ball is no longer the principal of Dunbar High School.
FCPS terminates contract of Dunbar principal
Michael’s family says they want him to be remembered as a sweet, and good kid.
Family shares grief following the death of Lexington teen

Latest News

Severe thunderstorms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible
A stalled-out weather maker will continue our chances for strong to severe storms as we start...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
First Alert Weather Day
WATCH | Shane Smith's FastCast for Sunday, May 7th