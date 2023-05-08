Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Threat Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our stormy pattern rolls on with additional rounds of storms showing up out there today. Just like Sunday, some of the storms may be severe and cause some issues. This is a setup that doesn’t look to fully break for a while.

Today’s storms will be coming in waves from the west and northwest. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats, but a quick tornado spin up can’t be ruled out across western and central Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Marginal Risk to Slight Risk out for most of the region today.

In addition to the severe threat, these storms can cause local flash flooding issues to develop once again.

Temps today are dependent on thunderstorms for any one location but should generally range from the middle 70s to low 80s.

Temps come down a bit for Tuesday as storms move away early on. The numbers on Wednesday when dry air takes control. Wednesday looks REALLY good!

Additional rounds of showers and storms kick back in for Thursday and that should take us into the upcoming weekend.

