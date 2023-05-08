Forte on 14-day vet’s list which could keep him out of Preakness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It appears Kentucky Derby morning-line favorite Forte, who was scratched from Derby 149 on the morning of the race, will not be allowed to run in the Preakness.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, acting in accordance with Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority standards, issued a release May 8 saying that the champion 2-year-old male of 2022 will be placed on the vet’s list for 14 days.

That means a horse cannot race during that span and the Preakness is May 20 at Pimlico Race Course.

Rules set by the KHRC the count for mandatory days on the vet’s list begin “the day after the horse was scratched or excused.”

However, the HISA rules do not specifically cite when the date of the count begins. Kentucky and Maryland use the same HISA standards which means Forte probably won’t be cleared in time for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

