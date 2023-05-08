Hundreds of students, including several flood survivors, graduate from HCTC this weekend

Photo Courtesy: Hazard Community and Technical College
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Community and Technical College(Dakota Makres)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Forum in Hazard was the home to a very special graduation ceremony this weekend.

Officials with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) awarded more than 1,800 credentials in two sessions on Saturday.

Several of the students were survivors of the deadly July 2022 flooding. Some of them lost homes and loved ones.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon talked about the significance of those who were personally affected moving forward and pursuing their dreams, even in the aftermath of one of the biggest natural disasters in Eastern Kentucky history.

“It certainly is a special day for any of our students who lost a loved one in the flooding. You know, to know that they are here in spirit to know that they are looking down on them and seeing that they are reaching their goals and achieve that degree and know that they will be moving on to a better life.” Dr. Lindon said.

The college also held a pinning ceremony for nursing graduates at the First Federal Center on the Hazard campus Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.
Officials: Elementary student brought kitchen knife to school, hurt classmate
Virginia Moore
Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The victim, now identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lynette Laine of Lexington, was taken...
School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington
A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site. It happened...
Body with gunshot wound found at Ky. high school construction site

Latest News

Lexington murder suspect pleads guilty
Kentucky flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of deadly shooting in Allen, Texas
Kentucky flags to fly at half-staff following deadly shooting in Texas
The victim, now identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lynette Laine of Lexington, was taken...
‘She gave so much good’: Family of school nurse killed in Lexington hit-and-run remembers her caring spirit
On March 3, 2023, a historical wind storm hit the Bluegrass. High winds topped nearly 80 miles...
March 3rd storms declared Kentucky’s fourth billion-dollar weather event
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Family says officer Nick Wilt removed from ventilator, able to follow some commands