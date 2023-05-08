Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thunderstorms will blow through the region again today.

Today, the weather will be characterized by the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Some of these storms may bring damaging winds and large hail. It is important to stay updated with the latest weather information and be prepared for changing conditions. As the day progresses, the likelihood of severe weather will decrease. However, there will still be a chance of lingering showers on Tuesday, although it is not expected to be a complete washout.

Rain chances will decrease further until Thursday, providing a break from precipitation. During this period, temperatures will rise, with highs reaching the 80s. It will be a good opportunity to enjoy some dry weather and outdoor activities.

However, starting from Thursday and extending through the weekend, daily rain chances will return. These rain events are not expected to be all-day affairs but rather scattered showers.

