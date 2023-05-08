Kentucky’s deaf, hard-of-hearing community remembers Virginia Moore

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Virginia Moore, who became a key part of Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 briefings, has passed away.

We reported a few years ago she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Moore was almost like a superstar at the Kentucky School For the Deaf. She meant so much to so many.

We spoke with students and staff who say seeing Moore on the daily COVID-19 briefings told them they mattered and made them feel very special.

People tell us the deaf and hard-of-hearing community is often overlooked and sometimes even ignored, but during the time of COVID-19, just seeing Moore made all the difference.

“That was a great help. To help the public know a lot more about deafness itself and about American Sign Language,” said teacher Bryon Wilson, Kentucky School for the Deaf. “Because of Virginia, being there in everyone’s lives, on their televisions, during the pandemic.”

Governor Beshear stated on social media Sunday that Moore was a rock of stability and grace during COVID-19 briefings.

She told us during an interview in March 2020 that she simply portrayed everything the Governor was trying to convey in her signing.

The Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing says a memorial service for Moore is pending.

