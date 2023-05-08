Lexington teen earns helicopter license before heading to EKU

Lexington teen earns helicopter license before heading to EKU
By Julia Sandor
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A typical 17-year-old is on the road, but Zach Hensley is in the air.

Growing up as a frequent flyer, Zach Hensley discovered his love for the aviation industry. About a month ago, he earned his helicopter license, after going through flying and ground school.

According to the World Aviation Flight Academy statistics, there are only 15,000 helicopter pilots currently active in the United States. There’s a pilot shortage across the nation, and the government expects more than 18,000 openings for airline and commercial pilots every year.

Zach’s dad, Russ Hensley, got him involved with aviation at a young age. Flying all over the country together, it’s a full circle moment.

“As a kid I grew up around planes. I kind of used helicopters as a gateway into aviation as a whole,” Zach Hensley said.

Right now he just has his helicopter license, but he is working on getting his private pilots license before he heads to Eastern Kentucky University.

“I think it’s good to benefit the aviation community. It needs to grow. A lot of people don’t know about it,” Zach said.

Russ Hensley said the Lexington aviation community is tight-knit. He said he estimates about 500 to 600 active pilots in the city.

“Flying with Zach at maybe six or seven years old and seeing him doing what he’s doing, I never expected it.” Russ Hensley said, “A helicopter pilot at 17, it’s mind-blowing.”

With the pilot shortage affecting many people across the country, they’re hopeful more people will get involved in the aviation industry.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Investigation underway into situation involving Ky. teacher, student
One person is dead, and several people are injured after a shooting at a bike path on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday night shooting
After 67 years of baking on Main Street, Magee’s bakery is closing its doors this weekend.
Longtime Lexington bakery closing its doors
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

Latest News

Lexington teen earns helicopter license before heading to EKU
WATCH | Lexington teen earns helicopter license before heading to EKU
May 8th-14th is Lung Cancer Action Week
Survivors warn of dangers around Radon exposure
The 18th annual homecoming celebration follows a contentious Derby week.
Old Friends Farm hosts 18th homecoming
Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
WATCH | Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies