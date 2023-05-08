Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase

Conner McGuire, 25.
Conner McGuire, 25.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge after a crash over the weekend in Garrard County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Conner McGuire of Richmond led authorities on a chase on a motorcycle Sunday evening.

The chase eventually ended when the motorcycle was seen turning at high speed onto Hwy 1131. When authorities came around the corner, they saw the motorcycle on its side still sliding down the road.

McGuire was taken into custody.

Authorities say a female passenger on McGuire’s motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to UK Hospital where she later died. Her name has not been released.

McGuire is facing a long list of charges including murder, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Virginia Moore
Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Investigation underway into situation involving Ky. teacher, student
Marlon Ball is no longer the principal of Dunbar High School.
FCPS terminates contract of Dunbar principal
Michael’s family says they want him to be remembered as a sweet, and good kid.
Family shares grief following the death of Lexington teen

Latest News

A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.
Officials: Elementary student brought kitchen knife to school, hurt classmate
Virginia Moore
Kentucky’s deaf, hard-of-hearing community remembers Virginia Moore
School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington
WATCH | School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington
A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site. It happened...
Body with gunshot wound found at Ky. high school construction site