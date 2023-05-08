Notre Dame Academy becomes Kentucky’s first Heart Safe School
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARK HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills will be the first school in Kentucky to be designated as a Project Adam Heart Safe School.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.