Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Virginia Moore
Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Investigation underway into situation involving Ky. teacher, student
Michael’s family says they want him to be remembered as a sweet, and good kid.
Family shares grief following the death of Lexington teen
Marlon Ball is no longer the principal of Dunbar High School.
FCPS terminates contract of Dunbar principal

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
LIVE: SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Virginia Moore
Kentucky’s deaf, hard-of-hearing community remembers Virginia Moore
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus