Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches

Consumers plan to spend $274 per person, a record high for Mother’s Day
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Consumers plan to spend more than $35 billion on Mother’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Flowers and cards are the top gifts, per the NRF survey. That’s why experts recommend you call local florists as far in advance as possible to find the best price.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app Eventbrite, said their research shows tickets to a live event or an experience are another popular idea, with Mother’s Day events on their platform having doubled since 2019.

“The idea is that mom can get out of the house for a live event. Think a jazz concert or an experience where she can go out and get out with her family, her friends, her significant other, like a pizza tour or a cooking class,” Bigham suggested. “These are the types of experiences, not just concerts, but those are great too, that mom can do on her special day.”

Bigham also said homemade gifts are trending right now. She suggested searching for painting or floral arranging classes in your city or town.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Virginia Moore
Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The victim, now identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lynette Laine of Lexington, was taken...
School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington
A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.
Officials: Elementary student brought kitchen knife to school, hurt classmate
Marlon Ball is no longer the principal of Dunbar High School.
FCPS terminates contract of Dunbar principal

Latest News

Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events
FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job