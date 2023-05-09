Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Small Break In The Stormy Setup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A better blast of air is working into the state today as we get a break from the storms we’ve been seeing for the past several days. This break doesn’t have a long life span as additional boomers are set to kick back in later this week.

Skies this afternoon become partly to mostly sunny with temps ranging from 75-80 degrees for much of the state.

Wednesday is a winner in the world of weather! Highs are in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Temps stay warm later this week into the weekend but rounds of showers and thunderstorms look to return.

Some of those storms may be strong or severe and put down heavy rains. Once again, this won’t be all day stuff, but more in the way of rounds of storms like we’ve been seeing around here in recent days.

Temps should come down some behind that mess early next week and may very well lead us into another below normal pattern.

