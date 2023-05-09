Good Question: Can’t someone be charged with theft for taking a shopping cart?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the past few years, we’ve seen the cost of doing business continue to rise. One viewer had a question about an item that’s frequently stolen.

For today’s Good Question, Susan asks, When someone takes a shopping cart from a business’ parking lot, can’t they be charged with theft?

We checked with Lexington police to see how often they got these types of calls.

Public Information Officer Hannah Sloan told us stealing a shopping cart can be considered theft by unlawful taking. She said if a business reports a theft of a shopping cart, their Commercial Crimes Unit will investigate.

However, that’s not likely to happen.

She told us their office hasn’t heard of any being reported in the last year.

We also talked to Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation. He said the cost of a shopping cart is about $200. One retailer in their Lexington division told McClain they buy 2,500 new carts a year. About 25% of those are because of theft.

Some businesses have implemented security measures, like paying to use carts or even wheels that lock up if it gets too far from the store.

