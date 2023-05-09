Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of dry days before daily rain chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some calmer days will be with us before we see those daily storms return.

On Tuesday morning, we were greeted by gusty storms, which brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area. However, as the day progresses, the chances of storms will decrease, and we can expect to see sunshine breaking through the clouds. Despite the storm activity earlier, temperatures will still be warm, with highs reaching the mid-70s across most areas.

The weather pattern continues into Wednesday, with a continuation of sunny conditions and warm temperatures. Wednesday appears to be the only completely dry day of the week, providing an opportunity for outdoor activities without the threat of rain. Temperatures will remain in the mid-70s, maintaining the comfortable warmth we experienced on Tuesday.

However, as we approach the end of the week and head into the weekend, we can expect an increase in showers and storms. While none of these days are expected to be washouts, there will be plenty of rain chances to keep in mind. Despite the rain, temperatures during the dry intervals could reach 80 degrees or even higher, presenting a chance for some pleasant and warm weather.

