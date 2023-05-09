Kentucky bank robbery suspect arrested at home moments after officers respond

Jason Sparks, 39.
Jason Sparks, 39.(Madison Co. Detention Center)
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of robbing a bank on Monday.

According to police, 39-year-old Jason Sparks is facing a first-degree robbery charge.

Police say Sparks walked into Cumberland Valley Bank on Leighway Drive wearing black clothing, a mask, sunglasses and a cap. They say Sparks handed the bank teller a note indicating he had a gun and wanted an envelope with $100 and $50 bills.

Sparks then left the bank.

Police say Sparks was located and taken into custody moments after officers responded. Officers were able to identify his vehicle and quickly found it at his home where officers also found Sparks.

We’re told officers found the clothing items that Sparks wore during the robbery during a search of his home and vehicle.

Sparks was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

