Lexington man sentenced to decades behind bars for role in drug conspiracy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, Craig Dupree Robertson, 34, was sentenced Monday to more than 40 years in federal prison for his role in a large-scale meth and fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, from October 2020 until September 2021, Robertson and his co-defendants conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The defendants maintained “stash” residences, throughout Lexington, to store and distribute the drugs.

Law enforcement made multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the co-defendants, as well as seizing ounce and pound quantities of the drugs during traffic stops and through search warrants.

On September 23, 2021, law enforcement executed search warrants at several of the “stash” locations. At one such residence, law enforcement agents seized approximately 957 grams of fentanyl, 418 grams of methamphetamine, a money counting machine, two firearms, two digital scales, a metal press used to manufacture controlled substances, vacuum seal bags, and other items pertaining to the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances.

At a second “stash” location, a storage unit, agents seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine. On many of the occasions from October 2020 to August 2021, the defendants would deposit drug proceeds into bank accounts for transfer of those proceeds to other co-conspirators via mobile transfer applications, in order to continue to operate their drug trafficking activities.

Robertson’s co-defendants were sentenced to the following for their roles in the conspiracy:

Brenda Nicole Fugate received 165 months;

Casey Ryan Creech received 180 months;

Tony Christopher Fugate received 84 months;

Houston Paul Johnson received 230 months;

Pamela Smith Baker received 120 months;

Angela Marie Halsey received 94 months;

Michael Dustin Johnson received 115 months;

Patricia Ann Morgan received 96 months;

Curtis Dewayne Miller received 320 months; and

Carl Hunt received 188 months.

Under federal law, Robertson and his co-defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences.

