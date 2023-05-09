Lexington murder suspect pleads guilty

(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect is pleading guilty.

Demonte Cowan pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter

Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June.

Police found Wise shot in a crashed car on Charles Avenue near the Lexington Cemetery.

An anonymous Bluegrass Crime Stoppers tip led officers to Cowan more than a month later.

Cowan also pled guilty to wanton endangerment and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

He faces 12 years in prison.

He’ll be sentenced on June 23.

