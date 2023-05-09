Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion

Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."
Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."(egon69 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation’s “Concert Week” is returning this week.

The entertainment company said it is offering $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country.

“Concert Week” spans a wide variety of genres from rock and pop concerts to stand-up comedy shows.

Live Nation’s special offer runs from May 10-16.

Fans can check online to see the complete list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled concert week promotion and add tickets to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday. The general “Concert Week” sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Live Nation, tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 price. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.
Officials: Elementary student brought kitchen knife to school, hurt classmate
A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site. It happened...
Body with gunshot wound found at Ky. high school construction site
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
The victim, now identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lynette Laine of Lexington, was taken...
School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Shoppers pick up their vehicles from a mall in Texas following a mass shooting over the weekend.
People pick up vehicles at mall after weekend shooting
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury rejects claim of rape against Trump, awards accuser $2M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes