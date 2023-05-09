‘She gave so much good’: Husband of school nurse killed in Lexington hit-and-run remembers her caring spirit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County school nurse has passed away after being hit by a car over the weekend.

Her family says they want to focus on the life she lived and not the way she died.

Reverand Tony Laine, very fittingly, met Lynette at church one day. And as he says, they kicked it off right away. They were married for 36 years.

“Lynette has a quality where she sees the good in everybody. She doesn’t meet strangers. She’s open, friendly and loving,” said Reverand Laine. “That’s evident in the schools and places she worked. People really embraced her and loved her because that’s what she did, embrace and love everybody.”

Now Reverand Laine stands with his grandson by his side, just two days after Lynette was killed in a hit-and-run accident Saturday night. But Laine says they refuse to spend this time thinking about her death, saying it would be a disservice to someone who lived such a big life.

“She gave so much good. We focus on and celebrate her life,” said Reverand Laine. “A life worth living.”

Like the seven grandchildren, she loved spoiling. And the thousands of kids she took care of over the more than 40 years she spent in health care. Most recently, as a nurse at Rise STEM Academy for Girls.

“The children had a way of faking being sick so they could go to Nurse Laine’s class to get a peppermint. That’s what she did,” said Reverand Laine. “She just gave and gave and gave. She shared love.”

A love Reverand Laine will always feel grateful for knowing the past 36 years.

“People embraced her and loved her because that’s what she did. She embraced and loved them,” said Reverand Laine.

As of now, police are still looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.