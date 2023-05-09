Zack Lee named Collegiate Baseball national player of the week

Zack Lee Named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week The senior honored as one of the most outstanding performers in nation
The senior honored as one of the most outstanding performers in nation
The senior honored as one of the most outstanding performers in nation(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky senior Zack Lee has been honored by Collegiate Baseball as one of its national players of the week after he throttled a powerful South Carolina lineup on Sunday.

Lee, a right-hander from Effingham, Illinois, turned in a career effort in a 9-2 victory that sealed Kentucky’s sweep of No. 3 South Carolina. The Gamecocks were able to only manage a two-run home run off Lee, as he set career bests with 12 strikeouts and 105 pitches in 6.2 innings before leaving to a standing ovation at Kentucky Proud Park.

Lee joined big leaguers Sean Hjelle and Zack Thompson, as well as Mason Hazelwood as the only Wildcats to have a dozen or more strikeouts in a game during Nick Mingione’s seven seasons as head coach. He did not walk a batter while spraying seven hits around.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.
Officials: Elementary student brought kitchen knife to school, hurt classmate
Virginia Moore
Kentucky sign language interpreter Virginia Moore dies
The victim, now identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lynette Laine of Lexington, was taken...
School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington
A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site. It happened...
Body with gunshot wound found at Ky. high school construction site

Latest News

Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Forte on 14-day vet’s list which could keep him out of Preakness
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
Horseracing criticism continues after horse fatalities at Churchill Downs
Barbasol Championship
Barbasol Championship Preparing for 5th Tournament
Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off...
Churchill Downs sees record-breaking Derby Week