Zack Lee named Collegiate Baseball national player of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky senior Zack Lee has been honored by Collegiate Baseball as one of its national players of the week after he throttled a powerful South Carolina lineup on Sunday.

Lee, a right-hander from Effingham, Illinois, turned in a career effort in a 9-2 victory that sealed Kentucky’s sweep of No. 3 South Carolina. The Gamecocks were able to only manage a two-run home run off Lee, as he set career bests with 12 strikeouts and 105 pitches in 6.2 innings before leaving to a standing ovation at Kentucky Proud Park.

Lee joined big leaguers Sean Hjelle and Zack Thompson, as well as Mason Hazelwood as the only Wildcats to have a dozen or more strikeouts in a game during Nick Mingione’s seven seasons as head coach. He did not walk a batter while spraying seven hits around.

