Zack Lee named Collegiate Baseball national player of the week
Zack Lee Named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week The senior honored as one of the most outstanding performers in nation
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky senior Zack Lee has been honored by Collegiate Baseball as one of its national players of the week after he throttled a powerful South Carolina lineup on Sunday.
Lee, a right-hander from Effingham, Illinois, turned in a career effort in a 9-2 victory that sealed Kentucky’s sweep of No. 3 South Carolina. The Gamecocks were able to only manage a two-run home run off Lee, as he set career bests with 12 strikeouts and 105 pitches in 6.2 innings before leaving to a standing ovation at Kentucky Proud Park.
Lee joined big leaguers Sean Hjelle and Zack Thompson, as well as Mason Hazelwood as the only Wildcats to have a dozen or more strikeouts in a game during Nick Mingione’s seven seasons as head coach. He did not walk a batter while spraying seven hits around.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.