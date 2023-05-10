Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Stormy Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a great day in the Commonwealth with sunny skies and awesome temps. Let’s soak this up because we have additional rounds of showers and storms on the way for the end of the week into the weekend.

Temps today start in the upper 40s to middle 50s then rebound into the 75-80 degree range for much of the state. With sunny skies, today is just a winner!!

Warmer and more humid air pushes in for Thursday and this brings along a few showers and storms along for the ride. Initially, this stuff is pretty scattered for Thursday.

Temps hit the upper 70s to low 80s.

The threat for showers and thunderstorms will then increase Friday through the weekend. Rounds of storms look to move across Kentucky and some of these may be severe. The models differ a bit on when they bring a cold front in here to kick this stormy pattern to the south.

