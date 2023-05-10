Coach Huggins hit with game suspension, pay cut following offensive comments

(wdtv)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The yearly compensation of West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins will be reduced by $1 million, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee announced Wednesday, May 10.

The pay cut comes after Huggins made several derogatory and offensive comments during a radio interview on Monday, May 8.

Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show

During a call to Cincinnati radio station, Huggins was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player from Xavier.

University leadership announced the $1 million pay cut will be used to directly support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, the Carruth Center and other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities. University leadership will seek input from these organizations to determine how to best utilize those funds, officials say.

President Gee as well as the University’s Director of Athletics said in a statement Wednesday Coach Huggins will also be required to attend training and programming developed by the Athletics Department and WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center. The training sessions will address all aspects of inequality including homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism and more. All current and future athletics coaching staff will be required to attend.

Coach Huggins will be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from across West Virginia with guidance from the leadership of WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center.

“According to the Williams Institute, West Virginia has the highest percentage of transgender youth in the nation,” the statement from WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Director of Athletics Wren Baker read. “We want to partner with ACLU-WV, Fairness WV, Morgantown Pride and other organizations to elevate the conversation regarding the issues that affect our state. Through those conversations, we expect Coach Huggins, in accordance with these partners, to engage in additional opportunities to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Coach Huggins also will be required to meet with leadership from WVU’s Carruth Center to better understand the mental health crisis facing our college students, particularly those in marginalized communities. It is expected he will work with the Center and the University to raise awareness on how we can best support our students’ health and well-being.”

In response to the disparaging way in which the Catholic faith was characterized in the comments, the University announced on Wednesday that Coach Huggins had volunteered to make a substantial donation to Xavier University to support its Center for Faith and Justice and its Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

In addition, the following actions have been taken because of this incident:

  • Coach Huggins will be suspended for the first three regular season games of the 2023-2024 season; and
  • his current employment contract will be amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement that will begin on May 10, 2023, and end on April 30, 2024.
  • We have made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination.

“We will never truly know the damage that has been done by the words said in those 90 seconds. Words matter and they can leave scars that can never be seen. But words can also heal. And by taking this moment to learn more about another’s perspective, speak respectfully and lead with understanding, perhaps the words “do better” will lead to meaningful change for all.”

E. Gordon Gee, President, West Virginia University; Wren Baker, Vice President and Director of WVU Athletics

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

