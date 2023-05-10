EKU Colonels score in double figures for seventh straight game, roll past WKU 16-1

EKU has won seven straight games, including six straight on the road
EKU has won seven straight games, including six straight on the road
EKU has won seven straight games, including six straight on the road(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Ron Franklin Jr. hit a three-run home run in the second and Will King hit a three-run dinger as part of a six-run third inning as the Eastern Kentucky University baseball team scored in double figures for the seventh straight game and beat in-state rival Western Kentucky University, 16-1, on Tuesday in Bowling Green.

The Colonels (26-24, 13-11 ASUN) will open a three-game ASUN Conference series at home against Liberty on Friday.  First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.  The two teams are among a group of seven tightly bunched teams in contention for the final four spots in the 2023 ASUN Tournament with two weekends left in the regular season.

EKU has won seven straight games, including six straight on the road.  WKU entered the game 27-21, 12-12 in Conference USA and with a No. 167 RPI.  The Colonels began the day at No. 170 in the NCAA RPI.

With two outs and two on in the top of the second inning, Franklin drove a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left center for a 3-0 lead.  After Logan Thomason walked and Miguel Larreal singled to start the third inning, King blasted a shot over the wall in left field for another three-run homer and a 6-0 advantage.

Jalen Jones added a two-run single up the middle later in the third inning.  Batting for the second time in the frame, Thomason drove in the sixth run of the inning, and put the visitors on top 9-0, with another single up the middle.

The Colonels had three doubles and six straight hits in a seven-run fourth inning.  Jones and Franklin combined to drive in three with back-to-back doubles.  Larreal also had a two-run double later in the inning.  King’s RBI single to left center capped it and gave EKU a 16-1 advantage.

Starter Nathan Lawson (4-1) limited WKU to one run on six hits while pitching a career-high five innings.  He walked one and struck out three.

Franklin, Jones and King drove in four runs each in the game.  Franklin was 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored.  Jones went 3-for-5 with one run.  King had a 2-for-5 day with a run scored.  Larreal, Thomason and Santiago Peralta all had two hits each.

Lukas Farris was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Western Kentucky (27-22).

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.
Officials: Elementary student brought kitchen knife to school, hurt classmate
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a construction site. It happened...
Body with gunshot wound found at Ky. high school construction site
Conner McGuire, 25.
Motorcyclist facing murder charge after Ky. police chase
The victim, now identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lynette Laine of Lexington, was taken...
School nurse dies after hit-and-run crash in Lexington

Latest News

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball...
Bam Adebayo tabbed to NBA All-Defensive second team
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
The senior honored as one of the most outstanding performers in nation
Zack Lee named Collegiate Baseball national player of the week
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend...
Forte on 14-day vet’s list which could keep him out of Preakness