EKU Colonels score in double figures for seventh straight game, roll past WKU 16-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Ron Franklin Jr. hit a three-run home run in the second and Will King hit a three-run dinger as part of a six-run third inning as the Eastern Kentucky University baseball team scored in double figures for the seventh straight game and beat in-state rival Western Kentucky University, 16-1, on Tuesday in Bowling Green.

The Colonels (26-24, 13-11 ASUN) will open a three-game ASUN Conference series at home against Liberty on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The two teams are among a group of seven tightly bunched teams in contention for the final four spots in the 2023 ASUN Tournament with two weekends left in the regular season.

EKU has won seven straight games, including six straight on the road. WKU entered the game 27-21, 12-12 in Conference USA and with a No. 167 RPI. The Colonels began the day at No. 170 in the NCAA RPI.

With two outs and two on in the top of the second inning, Franklin drove a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left center for a 3-0 lead. After Logan Thomason walked and Miguel Larreal singled to start the third inning, King blasted a shot over the wall in left field for another three-run homer and a 6-0 advantage.

Jalen Jones added a two-run single up the middle later in the third inning. Batting for the second time in the frame, Thomason drove in the sixth run of the inning, and put the visitors on top 9-0, with another single up the middle.

The Colonels had three doubles and six straight hits in a seven-run fourth inning. Jones and Franklin combined to drive in three with back-to-back doubles. Larreal also had a two-run double later in the inning. King’s RBI single to left center capped it and gave EKU a 16-1 advantage.

Starter Nathan Lawson (4-1) limited WKU to one run on six hits while pitching a career-high five innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Franklin, Jones and King drove in four runs each in the game. Franklin was 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. Jones went 3-for-5 with one run. King had a 2-for-5 day with a run scored. Larreal, Thomason and Santiago Peralta all had two hits each.

Lukas Farris was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Western Kentucky (27-22).

