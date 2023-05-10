Georgetown firefighters line up for special cancer screening test

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We recently told you that the Georgetown Fire Department becoming the first department in the state to offer a new special cancer screening test to firefighters.

The Galleri test can detect more than 50 types of cancer.

Those tests were administered Wednesday. Chief Tim Thompson tells us he’s happy with the turnout, saying 20 of their active members were tested and 10 retirees.

When firefighters fight fires, they can be exposed to hundreds of different chemicals. Many of which are known to cause cancer.

“We know the inherent risks and we know the risks that we take, but we do them for the public that we serve,” said Captain Anne Willett, Georgetown Fire Department. “Sometimes you have to sacrifice yourself to help somebody else.”

Willett knows this all too well, being a firefighter for almost 18 years. Which is just one of the reasons she sat in the chair for the Galleri test.

“Both of my parents passed away from lung cancer, so there’s cancer in the family,” said Willett.

The Galleri test is a multi-cancer early detection test produced by Grail, LLC.

“This is like a smoke detector for cancer,” said Whitney Jone, senior medical director for Grail. “It allows us to find signals of cancer prior to symptom presentation and gives these heroes a better chance.”

The test is a simple blood draw. If a cancer signal is found in the blood, the test can pinpoint the source of the signal in the body. Jones says it’s designed to have very few false positives.

“Firefighters have about a 9% increased risk of cancer and about an increase of 16% are dying from cancer compared to the normal population,” said Jones.

Chief Thompson says the tests were funded and supported by city officials. Thompson, the mayor and a council member also got tested at the event.

Willett says a healthy retirement is the goal.

“Hopefully, other departments can do this as well, and we can start a trend with becoming healthier,” said Willett.

Folks with Grail say they’re having conversations with other fire departments throughout the state about offering this test to their crew.

