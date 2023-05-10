Good Question: Does the Governor have the authority to lower the US flag to half-staff?

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Besher ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor victims of the recent deadly mass shooting in Texas. One viewer asked us about the process.

For today’s Good Question, Cameron asks, Does the Governor have the authority to lower the U.S. flag to half-staff or only the state flag?

The U.S. government lists the rules for flying the American flag at half-staff on US.gov:

The United States flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning. The president, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff.

They then list the usual circumstances when that happens, including the death of a government official, military member, or first responder, a national tragedy, or Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance.

In Kentucky, the governor’s office says the flag is also lowered to half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, Patriot Day on September 11 and National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on December 7.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

