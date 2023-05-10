Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another pleasant day before the rain settles in again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can expect another really nice day today and then the rain will move in for the rest of the week.

Today’s weather will be mainly dry with highs reaching the 70s. Expect a pleasant day with relatively mild temperatures and no chances of precipitation.

However, on Thursday, the region will experience a change in weather patterns as a few showers and storms approach. These storms might bring locally heavy rainfall, indicating the potential for brief periods of intense downpours.

The rainy trend continues on Friday, with even more chances of showers and storms. This pattern is expected to persist for several days, extending into the early parts of next week. It is important to be prepared for prolonged periods of precipitation during this time, as these showers and storms may linger over the region.

Additionally, a strong cold front is forecasted to move through the region next week. This front will bring a significant drop in temperatures from the 70s to the 60s. The arrival of the cold front indicates a change in weather patterns and a shift towards cooler conditions.

Take care of each other!

