Ky. lawmaker hospitalized after medical emergency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker has been hospitalized after a medical emergency.

The mother of Rep. Lamin Swann, D-Lexington, Pam Dixon, shared her son’s condition in a statement on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, my son Lamin Swann had a significant medical emergency requiring hospitalization. During this difficult time, those of us who love him dearly are requesting both prayers and privacy, and we will provide further updates once we know more about his recovery.”

Swann was just elected to his first term in November 2022.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.