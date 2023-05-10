Ky. lawmaker hospitalized after medical emergency

Rep. Lamin Swann
Rep. Lamin Swann(Kentucky General Assembly/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker has been hospitalized after a medical emergency.

The mother of Rep. Lamin Swann, D-Lexington, Pam Dixon, shared her son’s condition in a statement on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, my son Lamin Swann had a significant medical emergency requiring hospitalization. During this difficult time, those of us who love him dearly are requesting both prayers and privacy, and we will provide further updates once we know more about his recovery.”

Pam Dixon, state Rep. Lamin Swann’s mother

Swann was just elected to his first term in November 2022.

