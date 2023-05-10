Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County woman is thankful to be alive after the quick thinking and action of her husband.

We spoke to the man who is preaching the life-saving skills of CPR and urging others to make sure their trained in case of an emergency.

On an interstate just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, Jason Boyle was rushing to get help for his unresponsive wife.

“I remember, ‘Jason, you’ve got to stop where people can see you,’” Boyle said.

The man from lincoln county had no idea where he was or what was wrong with Beth.

“she was talking and then out instantly,” Boyle said.

But years of nursing and EMT training kicked in for the UK grad, who could tell, she was in full cardiac arrest.

“I just pulled out in the middle of traffic,” Boyle said. “I’ll be honest with you. I had to make a scene.”

Good samaritans quickly rushed over, calling 911 while he performed CPR.

Then, an officer arrived and provided an AED.

“He turned it on as I got everything placed, and he said, it’s advising shock. I said, ‘You pour it to her,’” Boyle said. “I can remember. That’s a country term.”

The couple was headed home to Kentucky from a bodybuilding competition.

Now, they were headed to a hospital to figure out why Beth kept flatlining.

She had to be shocked back to life three times on Sunday.

The gravity of the situation was sinking in.

“All the things that would flood your mind in something like this with a five-year-old and a nine-year-old at home,” Boyle said.

The 40-year-old is now stable and under the watchful care of ICU doctors in Illinois.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.