Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Beth Ralston is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in...
Beth Ralston is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.(Jason Boyle)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County woman is thankful to be alive after the quick thinking and action of her husband.

We spoke to the man who is preaching the life-saving skills of CPR and urging others to make sure their trained in case of an emergency.

On an interstate just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, Jason Boyle was rushing to get help for his unresponsive wife.

“I remember, ‘Jason, you’ve got to stop where people can see you,’” Boyle said.

The man from lincoln county had no idea where he was or what was wrong with Beth.

“she was talking and then out instantly,” Boyle said.

But years of nursing and EMT training kicked in for the UK grad, who could tell, she was in full cardiac arrest.

“I just pulled out in the middle of traffic,” Boyle said. “I’ll be honest with you. I had to make a scene.”

Good samaritans quickly rushed over, calling 911 while he performed CPR.

Then, an officer arrived and provided an AED.

“He turned it on as I got everything placed, and he said, it’s advising shock. I said, ‘You pour it to her,’” Boyle said. “I can remember. That’s a country term.”

The couple was headed home to Kentucky from a bodybuilding competition.

Now, they were headed to a hospital to figure out why Beth kept flatlining.

She had to be shocked back to life three times on Sunday.

The gravity of the situation was sinking in.

“All the things that would flood your mind in something like this with a five-year-old and a nine-year-old at home,” Boyle said.

The 40-year-old is now stable and under the watchful care of ICU doctors in Illinois.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
A driver hit and killed 14-year-old Johnathan Bridgeman while he was walking near Bypass Road...
Kentucky boy hit, killed by car during walk to break in new shoes
Jason Sparks, 39.
Kentucky bank robbery suspect arrested at home moments after officers respond
A Berea man is still fighting for his life at UK Hospital more than a week after he was...
Kentucky family asks for help as man fights for his life after crash
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86

Latest News

‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility
WATCH | ‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility
Graphic
Only one Ky. county not posting results to the state website on primary night
File image of a May 2021 graduation ceremony at EKU.
EKU moving Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies to different location
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
‘Keep praying’: Officer Nickolas Wilt transferred to begin rehabilitation, LMPD says