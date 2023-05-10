Lexington CROWN Act passes out of committee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A CROWN Act ordinance passed in committee in Lexington on Tuesday.

Council members Shayla Lynch, Denise Gray, and Tayna Fogle worked together on the ordinance.

The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination because of hair texture or protective styles.

This includes braids, locks, twists, or Bantu knots.

The ordinance will now be heard by the full Urban County Council.

