Lexington CROWN Act passes out of committee

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A CROWN Act ordinance passed in committee in Lexington on Tuesday.

Council members Shayla Lynch, Denise Gray, and Tayna Fogle worked together on the ordinance.

The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination because of hair texture or protective styles.

This includes braids, locks, twists, or Bantu knots.

The ordinance will now be heard by the full Urban County Council.

