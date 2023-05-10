Longtime Lexington bakery closing its doors after this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington bakery is shutting down after 67 years of satisfying the city’s sweet tooth.

Co-owner Beverly Higgins says the family business was able to get through the pandemic, but they are feeling the lingering ripple effects the virus had on the economy.

“It’s labor, straight labor,” said Higgins. “We can’t find anybody to work.”

Higgins says the bakery needs about a half dozen employees to keep the dough flowing, but there’s just not enough staff.

“It’s a different generation, a different workforce now, and it’s disheartening,” said Higgins.

Higgins thinks employees want benefits, and that’s something they can’t provide.

“I don’t think there’s too many small business owners that can offer that,” said Higgins.

The Higgins family took over Magee’s from Leslie Magee in 1971.

Beverly started working there at 13. She later went into banking and came back. Now, she co-owns it with her brother Greg Higgins for now.

The last day in business is Sunday.

“It’s going to be emotional. I’ll be fighting back the tears,” said Higgins. “I love my customers.”

Magee’s Bakery will be open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Sunday as the last day of business. It will be staffed by family and friends.

