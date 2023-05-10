No. 17 Kentucky scores the final nine runs in 9-2 win over Tennessee Tech

Christian Howe picked up the first win of his collegiate career on the mound
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky native Christian Howe picked up the first win of his collegiate career on the mound and No. 17 Kentucky capped a nearly flawless midweek schedule with a 9-2 victory over Tennessee Tech on a warm Tuesday evening at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats improved to 34-13 on the season by scoring the game’s final nine runs. UK finished its midweek non-conference schedule at 10-1 and continue to bolster its case for the postseason.

Howe, a redshirt freshman right-hander from nearby Danville, Kentucky, struck out four in two hitless innings, dominating the Golden Eagle hitters with a diving fastball. Offensively, Jackson Gray roped his sixth triple of the season and Hunter Gilliam reached 10 home runs with an opposite field line drive to give the Cats a lead they would never relinquish.

