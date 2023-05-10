Three Kentucky Wildcats among 78 players invited to NBA Combine

Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston and Oscar Tshiebwe receive invites
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 – The NBA announced today that 78 players are expected to attend the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023, scheduled for May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

The Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023 is an important step in the draft process for NBA prospects, leading up to NBA Draft 2023 presented by State Farm on June 22.

Players will have interviews with NBA teams and participate in five-on-five games as well as shooting and strength and agility drills from May 15-21. Coverage of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023 begins Wednesday, May 17 on ESPN2 from 2-6 p.m. ET, and continues Thursday, May 18 from 4-8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with host John Schiffren, analysts Cory Alexander and Bobby Marks, and Andraya Carter providing in-depth analysis and interviews with participants and NBA team personnel. The NBA Draft Combine will also be available on the ESPN App.

Strength and agility drills and shooting drills will be broadcast live on the NBA App on Monday, May 15 from 3-5 p.m. ET, with host John Fanta showcasing the event’s top prospects.

Additionally, a select number of standout players from the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 13-14 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023.

Below is a list of expected attendees for the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2023.

MICROSOFT SURFACE NBA DRAFT COMBINE 2023 ATTENDEES

Trey Alexander (Creighton)

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Mike Miles Jr. (TCU)

Reece Beekman (Virginia)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Jordan Miller (Miami)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

Kobe Brown (Missouri)

Judah Mintz (Syracuse)

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Toumani Camara (Dayton)

Omari Moore (San Jose State)

Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Jaylen Clark (UCLA)

Grant Nelson (North Dakota State)

Noah Clowney (Alabama)

James Nnaji (Barcelona [Spain] )

Ricky Council IV (Arkansas)

Julian Phillips (Tennessee)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Nikola Djurisic (Mega [Serbia] )

Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette)

Adam Flagler (Baylor)

Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers [Oceania] )

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Adama Sanogo (Connecticut)

Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

Ben Sheppard (Belmont)

Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

Jalen Slawson (Furman)

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut)

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

GG Jackson II (South Carolina)

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State)

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Colby Jones (Xavier)

Tristan Vukcevic (Partizan [Serbia] )

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Mojave King (G League Ignite)

Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Isaiah Wong (Miami)

