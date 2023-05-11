Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds of Storms Move Back In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to see an increase in temps, humidity and storm chances out there today. This leads us back into a stormy setup that will take us into Mother’s Day Weekend, at least.

Temps on our Thursday reach the mid 70s to low 80s across the state. A scattering of showers and storms will show up in the west early on and then slowly appear into central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon and evening. This isn’t terrible widespread and many of us will stay on the dry side.

The threat for storms will ramp up Friday into Saturday and there’s the chance for a few strong or locally severe storms to flare up.

Scattered showers and storms will also be around for Mother’s Day with temps generally in the 75-80 degree range.

Storm chances slow down behind a cold front arriving on Monday. Much cooler and drier winds will then settle in for the middle and end of next week.

