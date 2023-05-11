Early voting begins for 2023 primary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday is the first day of early voting for the 2023 primary election.

In Fayette County, a steady flow of people has been walking through the gates at Kroger Field.

When people pull into the blue lot, they will see signs and directions that lead them to the entrance. From 8:30-4:30, people are encouraged to exercise their right to vote.

Early voting in Fayette County started Thursday morning.

Voters gave many different reasons for getting out to vote. One of the most common reasons was that it’s just that easy.

“Early voting to me is so much easier than waiting for the polls,” said Lexington resident Patricia Lawrence.

Lawrence is one of the many voters in Lexington who say it’s important to cast your ballot.

Seeing the flow of people go in and out throughout the day is exciting for Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb.

“I really understand and know how secure our process is in Fayette County. And I already believed in it, but I believe in it even more so now,” said Lamb.

There is a lot of training and preparations that go into the day to ensure it’s a safe, secure, and simple process. Lamb says educating yourself and voting is an opportunity to get involved.

“I think everybody should give their opinion, and that’s what voting is all about,” Lamb said.

In the primary of 2022, Lamb says they had more than 3,000 early voters. Her hope is to beat that number and get more people out to vote from now until Saturday, then again on Election Day.

Early voting will open again Friday morning at 8:30.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.