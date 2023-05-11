End of COVID-19 emergency means more potential expenses for Kentuckians

Some health insurance plans change what they cover regarding COVID-19
Some health insurance plans change what they cover regarding COVID-19
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The national emergency over COVID-19 ended Thursday.

President Joe Biden set May 11 as the day to officially end the emergency. The federal government first declared a public health emergency for COVID-19 on January 31, 2020. By March, lockdowns had swept through the country.

MORE: Kentucky medical experts mark official end of COVID-19 public health emergency

The ending of the national emergency doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is no longer going to be an issue for anyone. It does mean though if you or someone you know is infected by COVID-19, or it impacts you in some way, it will transfer to more of a normal health care issue and expense.

In Kentucky, state health leaders also say it’s finally time to move past certain things and one most noticeable has to do with information on the state website.

“The website is going to change later today. There will be less information on it. Still some information. The public should know we are going to stay vigilant. Tracking things and looking for trends. But it’s time for society to move on. Stop focusing disproportionately on this one disease at this point,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner.

Dr. Stack says most people have already moved past COVID-19, but if you get sick with it now, health insurance, co-pays or out-of-pocket expenses will come into play.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Aaron Skaggs escaped from a correctional...
‘Armed & dangerous’ inmate escapes Lexington facility
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft
GOP governor candidate getting national attention after comments on transgender issues
William Nickoson, 25, has been charged with third degree sodomy following a weeks-long...
Ky. firefighter accused of performing sex acts with 15-year-old girl

Latest News

A "walk" sign in downtown Lexington.
WKYT Investigates | Breaking down pedestrian-involved crashes by county
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
Entire Lexington apartment building likely to be condemned after fire
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at an apartment complex on Augusta Dr. in Lexington.
Crews respond to fire at Lexington apartment complex
Early voting begins for 2023 primary
WATCH | Early voting begins for 2023 primary
Monday is the first day of early voting for the 2023 primary election.
Early voting begins for 2023 primary