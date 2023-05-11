Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Daily rain chances begin today and lasts through the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & storms will blow into the region for later today.

Today, we can expect the first round of scattered showers and storms to move into our area. These storms may bring locally heavy showers, adding some much-needed rainfall to the region. While not everyone will experience rain, it is important to be prepared for the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. While many areas will experience limited rainfall today, better rain chances are expected on Friday. Although it won’t be a complete washout, there will be an increased likelihood of showers and storms moving into our region. Keep an eye on the forecast for any updates as the day approaches.

Over the next few days, our storm chances will persist, and there is a chance of encountering a strong and gusty thunderstorm. These storms could bring intense downpours and strong winds. Despite the rainfall, temperatures will remain relatively high, hovering around 80 degrees today and tomorrow. The warm weather will persist even with the showers, making it feel quite humid outside.

Looking ahead, a potent cold front is projected to pass through our region next week. Once this front clears the area, we can expect a significant drop in temperatures. Highs will return to the 60s, which is noticeably cooler compared to the recent warm spell. Be prepared for a significant change in weather conditions and plan accordingly.

Take care of each other!

